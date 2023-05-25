Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Juvenile Law: Adult Prosecution-Certification

Juvenile Law: Adult Prosecution-Certification

By: Staff Report May 25, 2023

Where a juvenile challenged a judgment that certified him for prosecution as an adult under general law, the juvenile did not demonstrate a reasonable probability that but for his counsel’s alleged errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: K.M.F. (MLW No. 79938/Case No. ED110649 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Hess, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dodson, J. (Jeffrey C. Esparza for appellant) (Lance C. Bretsnyder for respondent).

 


