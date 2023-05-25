Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Real Property: Sublease Agreement-Master Lease Termination-Standing



By: Staff Report May 25, 2023

Where an airline museum involved in a lease dispute challenged a judgment in favor of respondent, which leased land from the city and then subleased it to the museum, the trial court did not err in concluding that the sublease survived the termination of the master lease and that the museum was not a third-party vested beneficiary under the master lease, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Save-A-Connie, Inc. v. Executive Beechcraft, Inc. (MLW No. 79944/Case No. WD85355 – 19 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Gabbert, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Clay County, Davis, J. (William Quitmeier, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Tara M. Kelly, Kansas City, MO and Benjamin S. Tschudy, Overland Park, KS for respondents).

 


