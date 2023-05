Kreamer named VP of Lawyers for Civil Justice

Scott Kreamer has been elevated to vice president of Lawyers for Civil Justice.

Kreamer serves as managing member of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice in Kansas City. His practice focuses on commercial, construction, financial services, insurance and product liability matters.

The LCJ is a coalition of defense bar organizations, law firms and corporations committed to reform in the civil justice system.

