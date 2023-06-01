Administrative: SSD/SSI-Sufficiency of Evidence-Deference to Treating Physician

Plaintiff appealed the denial of her application for Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income benefits, challenging the sufficiency of the evidence.

Where there was no error in excluding impairments closely related to other severe impairments identified by the ALJ, the ALJ properly declined to address a state Medicaid report and was not required under current regulations to defer to plaintiff’s treating physician’s opinion.

Judgment is affirmed.

Porter v. Kijakazi (MLW No. 79958/Case No. 22-3270 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Wilson, J.