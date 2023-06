Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his case.

There was no abuse of discretion by the district court in dismissing the action due to plaintiff’s failure to prosecute.

Judgment is affirmed.

Azure v. Stordahl (MLW No. 79959/Case No. 22-2946 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Brasel, J.