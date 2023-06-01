Consumer Law: Deceptive Marketing Practices-CAFA-Motion to Remand

Defendant appealed the grant of plaintiff’s motion to remand the case to state court. Plaintiff filed a class action suit against defendant in Missouri state court, alleging that defendant engaged in deceptive and misleading marketing practices by selling cough suppressants with dextromethorphan hydrobromide with a “non-drowsy” label. After defendant removed the case to federal court, plaintiff moved to remand, which the district court granted after finding defendant had failed to show that the case met the Class Action Fairness Act’s amount-in-controversy requirement.

Where defendant could be liable to refund customers who bought DXM cough suppressants with “non-drowsy” labels, defendant met the CAFA amount-in-controversy requirement by declaring it had made over $5 million in sales of products, and defendant could also be liable for legal fees up to 40 percent of compensatory damages.

Judgment is reversed.

Brunts v. Walmart, Inc. (MLW No. 79955/Case No. 23-1381 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Melloy, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Sippel, J. (Michael Kelvin Underhill, of San Francisco, CA for appellant) (Daniel F. Harvath, of Webster Groves, MO for appellee)