Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Expert Witness

Where a defendant appealed his convictions for child molestation and sexual misconduct, arguing that the trial court erred when it refused to allow his expert witness to testify to alleged flaws in the techniques used by a forensic interviewer, the defendant failed to preserver the issue for appellate review, and the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Yoakum (MLW No. 79964/Case No. SD37607 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Burrell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J. (Dean S. Price Jr., Springfield, for appellant) (Gregory L. Barnes and Kristen Shively Johnson, Jefferson City, and Joshua David Harrel, Springfield, for respondent).