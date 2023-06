Where a mother challenged judgments terminating her parental rights to her children, the mother did not move for a change of judge as a matter of right in time under the relevant rules, so the trial court did not err in denying the motions.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: K.A.C. and E.A.G. v. J.R.M. (MLW No. 79966/Case No. SD37852 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, Sr. J.