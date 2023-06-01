Employer – Employee: MHRA-Sex Discrimination-Redaction Of Exhibit

Where an appellant challenged the judgment entered after a jury verdict against her on her petition for sex discrimination and retaliation under the Missouri Human Rights Act, arguing that the trial court erred in redacting portions of an exhibit and in giving the jury a limiting instruction regarding the exhibit, the court’s ruling showed a reasoned decision that managed the admissibility of the exhibit and was not an abuse of discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

Rinehart v. Department of Corrections (MLW No. 79969/Case No. WD85112 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Caine, J. (Gene P. Graham Jr. and Deborah J. Blakely, Independence; David A. Lunceford, Lee’s Summit; and Christina J. Nielsen, Alexandria, VA for appellant) (Andrew Bailey, Jefferson City, and Abbie Rothermich, Kansas City, MO for respondent).