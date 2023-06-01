Workers’ Compensation: Mental Injury-Compensability-Work-Related Stress

Where a police officer was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after he had to secure a location at which another officer who was his friend was fatally shot while the suspect remained unaccounted for and armed with a high-powered weapon, sufficient competent evidence supported the conclusion that the PTSD was caused by work-related stress that was extraordinary and unusual as measured by objective standards and actual events, so the award of workers’ compensation benefits is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

City of Clinton v. Dahman (MLW No. 79967/Case No. WD85780 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Clinton D. Collier, Overland Park, KS for appellant) (Jeffery T. Adams, Clinton, for respondent).