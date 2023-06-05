New staff members join St. Louis circuit attorney’s office

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore added several attorneys to his staff shortly after he was sworn in on May 30 as the city’s lead prosecutor.

Marvin Teer Jr. had been chief trial attorney in the office before resigning earlier this year. He has held numerous roles in government, including as a St. Louis municipal judge and an administrative law judge.

Mary Pat Carl was previously the office’s lead homicide prosecutor. She joined Husch Blackwell after losing the 2020 Democratic primary to former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, whom Gore replaced following Gardner’s resignation in May.

Steven J. Capizzi returns to the office as chief warrant officer. He had served in the circuit attorney’s office for 15 years.

Terrence O’Toole Sr., who previously practiced alongside Gore at Dowd Bennett, joined as a senior advisor. O’Toole served as first assistant circuit attorney from 1976 to 1978.

