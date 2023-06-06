Parson names judges in St. Louis, Greene County

Gov. Mike Parson on June 2 named three judges in two circuits.

Associate Circuit Judge Lynne R. Perkins was elevated to the circuit bench in St. Louis. He succeeds Judge Michael K. Mullen. Perkins, who was initially appointed by Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017, earned his law degree from Washington University.

Associate Circuit Judge Kaiti Greenwade was elevated to the circuit bench in Greene County, succeeding Judge David C. Jones. Parson had named her to the associate bench late last year. She earned her law degree from the University of Tulsa.

Also in Greene County, Kirsten E. Poppen was appointed to the associate bench to succeed Judge Mark A. Powell. Poppen is an attorney at Neale & Newman in Springfield. She earned her law degree from the University of Kansas.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item