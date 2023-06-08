Civil Practice : Default Judgment-Good Cause

Where plaintiff challenged a judgment granting a motion to vacate or set aside a default judgment in a garnishment case, the judgment is reversed because the defendant failed to show good cause for the default as required.

Behavioral Science Institute, Inc. v. Transitional Center, Inc. (MLW No. 79995/Case No. ED110968 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Hardin-Tammons, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, McLaughlin, J. (James Stemmler, D. Warren Hoff Jr. and Ryan M. Murray for appellant).