Home / Opinions / Practice Area / Civil Practice / Civil Practice : Default Judgment-Good Cause

Civil Practice : Default Judgment-Good Cause

By: Staff Report June 8, 2023

Where plaintiff challenged a judgment granting a motion to vacate or set aside a default judgment in a garnishment case, the judgment is reversed because the defendant failed to show good cause for the default as required.

Judgment is reversed.

Behavioral Science Institute, Inc. v. Transitional Center, Inc. (MLW No. 79995/Case No. ED110968 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Hardin-Tammons, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, McLaughlin, J. (James Stemmler, D. Warren Hoff Jr. and Ryan M. Murray for appellant).


