Criminal Law: Child Enticement-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for attempted enticement of a child for sexual conduct, the evidence was sufficient to prove that the defendant maintained the requisite intent to persuade a child to engage in sexual conduct, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Cooper (MLW No.80000/Case No. SD37542 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Stoddard County, Satterfield, J. (Ellen H. Flottman, Columbia and Leslie Nicole Hazel, Jackson for appellant) (Alex Daniel Beezley, Jefferson City and Russell David Oliver, Bloomfield for respondent).