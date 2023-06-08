Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Child Enticement-Sufficiency Of Evidence

By: Staff Report June 8, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for attempted enticement of a child for sexual conduct, the evidence was sufficient to prove that the defendant maintained the requisite intent to persuade a child to engage in sexual conduct, so the judgment is affirmed.

State v. Cooper (MLW No.80000/Case No. SD37542 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Stoddard County, Satterfield, J. (Ellen H. Flottman, Columbia and Leslie Nicole Hazel, Jackson for appellant) (Alex Daniel Beezley, Jefferson City and Russell David Oliver, Bloomfield for respondent).


