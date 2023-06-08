Criminal Law: Harassment-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report June 8, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for first-degree harassment, the evidence was sufficient to show that the defendant, an adult stranger, rubbed the child victim’s arm, while making rude comments, with the purpose of causing emotional distress, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Smith (MLW No. 80001/Case No. SD37546 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Sheffield, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Taney County, Merrell, J. (Carol Jansen, Columbia; Hannah Kahn, Springfield; Paul Robert Duchscherer, Springfield and John M. Reeves, St. Louis for appellant) (Daniel Neal McPherson, Jefferson City and Samantha Kate Yianitsas, Forsyth for respondent).


