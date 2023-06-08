Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report June 8, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief in a robbery and assault case, arguing that his counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the trial court’s response to a jury question, the defendant failed to show that an objection would have been meritorious, and counsel’s decisions regarding cross examination and opening statements were reasonable trial strategy, so the judgment is affirmed.

Wright v. State (MLW No. 79999/Case No. ED110335 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Torbitzky, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Charles County, Navarro-McKelvey, J. (Julian Wilks for appellant) (Andrew Bailey and Garrick Aplin for respondent).

 


