Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Evidentiary Hearing

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Evidentiary Hearing

By: Staff Report June 8, 2023

Where a defendant argued that the motion court erred by denying each of the five claims in her amended motion without conducting an evidentiary hearing, the allegations made by the defendant in her amended Rule 24.035 motion were not conclusively refuted by the record, so the court erred by not conducting an evidentiary hearing on those claims.

Vacated; remanded.

Schauer v. State (MLW No. 80003/Case No. SD37458 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Texas County, Beger, J. (Jedd Christian Schneider, Columbia for appellant) (Alex Daniel Beezley, Jefferson City for respondent).


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo