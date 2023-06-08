Domestic Relations: Division Of Property-Real Estate Commission-Consent Agreement

Where the husband challenged the division of marital property in a dissolution case, the trial court erred in awarding the wife a real estate commission contrary to the parties’ consent agreement, but the judgment is affirmed in respect to the IRA, reimbursement of marital expenses, and the characterization and division of marital property.

Judgment is reversed and remanded in part; affirmed in part.

