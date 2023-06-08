Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations: Division Of Property-Real Estate Commission-Consent Agreement

By: Staff Report June 8, 2023

Where the husband challenged the division of marital property in a dissolution case, the trial court erred in awarding the wife a real estate commission contrary to the parties’ consent agreement, but the judgment is affirmed in respect to the IRA, reimbursement of marital expenses, and the characterization and division of marital property.

Judgment is reversed and remanded in part; affirmed in part.

Cheek v. Cheek (MLW No. 79997/Case No. ED110511 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, per curiam) Appealed from circuit court, Jefferson County, Rathert, J. (Robert N. Hamilton for appellant) (Lawrence G. Gillespie for respondent) (Peter H. Cosgrove for third party).


