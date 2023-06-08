Employer – Employee: Disability Discrimination-MHRA

Where a plaintiff in an employment discrimination case challenged the grant of summary judgment to the defendant, the plaintiff failed to demonstrate with competent evidence that he had a disability within the meaning of the Missouri Human Rights Act, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Feldman v. Patrish, LLC (MLW No. 79996/Case No. ED110737 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, James M. Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Corrigan Jr., J. (Jeremy Hollingshead and Nicholas J. Dudley for appellant) (David P. Bub, Jeffrey D. Lester and James P. Harkins for respondent).