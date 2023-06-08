Juvenile Law: Prosecution-Adult Certification

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report June 8, 2023

Where a juvenile challenged his certification as an adult for prosecution in a criminal case, the juvenile court did not abuse its discretion in finding that the totality of the circumstances supported the certification.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: D.G.J., Jr. (MLW No. 79994/Case No. ED110993 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Page, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dodson, J. (Jeffrey C. Esparza and John S. Appelbaum for appellant) (Alexander Martinez and Abbey McDonough for respondent).

 


