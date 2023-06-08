Unemployment Compensation: Disqualification-Misconduct

Where a claimant of unemployment compensation challenged a decision disqualifying her from receiving benefits, the record provided sufficient competent evidence that the claimant was discharged from employment for violating the employer’s rules and doing so with a knowing disregard for the employer’s standards, which constituted misconduct.

Judgment is affirmed.

Morre v. Gaming Commission (MLW No. 79993/Case No. ED111031 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, James M. Dowd, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Elkin L. Kistner for appellant) (Robert C. Tillman, Edward J. Grewach and Sarah L. Lipp for respondent).