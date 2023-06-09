Finalists picked for two St. Louis County judgeships

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has announced two panels of finalists for vacancies on the St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Matthew H. Hearne, Jeffrey P. Medler and Krista S. Peyton, who are all currently associate circuit judges in St. Louis County, were nominated to succeed Judge Joseph S. Dueker. The five-member commission said Medler and Peyton were unanimous, while Hearne received three votes.

The commission also nominated Seth A. Albin of Summers Compton Wells, assistant St. Charles County prosecutor Daniel J. Kertz and assistant attorney general Natalie P. Warner for the vacancy left by Judge John R. Lasater’s elevation to the circuit bench. Kertz and Warner were unanimous, while Albin received three votes.

The nominees were among 18 applicants the commission interviewed on June 6 and 7. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to fill both judgeships.

