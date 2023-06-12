Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Changes to Case.net coming soon

By: Staff Report June 12, 2023

In an effort to prepare the public for upcoming changes to Case.net, the Missouri judiciary has launched a website to answer questions.

Case.net is the search portal for information about court cases in Missouri. For the past dozen years, people have been able to use public access terminals in courthouses to view public documents filed in cases.  Beginning July 1, people will be able to view, download and print public case documents from their personal computers and cell phones. Documents filed before July 1 will continue to be available at the public access terminals in every state courthouse.

Remote public access to court documents will be phased in over the coming months, beginning with the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals.


