Widow recovers from church after husband’s fall from ramp

The widow of an elderly Raytown churchgoer who died after falling off a wheelchair ramp was awarded $625,000 in damages plus interest by a Jackson County judge.

Joanne Miller sued Blue Ridge Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church over the Feb. 11, 2018, incident at a fellowship gathering following Sunday morning services.

Richard Miller, who was 89, sustained compression fractures to his vertebrae and a foot injury, requiring surgical intervention and causing chronic and debilitating pain, said plaintiff’s attorney Katie Feierabend.

According to the suit, Joanne Miller had previously alerted church leaders that the ramp — which was built as part of a Boy Scout project — was a safety hazard because it lacked a handrail.

“We demonstrated a clear failure to follow city ordinances requiring that a handrail be present on the ramp,” Feierabend said, adding that deposition testimony showed the church was “aware of the dangerous nature of the ramp before the accident yet did nothing about it.”

Miller died on Oct. 28, 2020, while the suit was pending.

Judge Cory Atkins ruled in the plaintiff’s favor after a one-day bench trial.

Attorneys for the church did not respond to multiple requests for comment. According to court records, the judgment was not appealed.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$687,641 judgment

Premises liability

Breakdown: $625,000 in damages, $59,751.56 in pre-judgment interest, $2,889 in post-judgment interest (reduced by 50 percent on agreement)

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court at Independence

Case Number/Date: 1916-CV18845/June 7, 2022

Judge: Cory Atkins

Plaintiff’s experts: Christopher E. Janson, St. Louis (safety standards/codes); Kurt Krueger, Prairie Village, Kansas (accounting/damages/economics); Dr.Thomas Alcox, Saint Luke’s Medical Group, Lee’s Summit (internal medicine)

Defendant’s Expert: Dr. Paul Olive, Springfield (internal medicine)

First Pretrial Demand: $500,000

First Offer: $40,000

Last Offer: $51,000

Insurance: GuideOne

Caption: Joanne M. Miller, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Richard C. Miller v. Blue Ridge Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Christopher Shank, David Heinemann and Katherine Feierabend, Shank & Heinemann, Mission Woods, Kansas

Defendant’s Attorneys: Christopher Rackers, and Morgan Westhues, Schreinmann, Rackers & Francka, Jefferson City