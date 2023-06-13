Man settles for $4M after leg is crushed by machine

A man whose leg was crushed between a piece of industrial equipment and a wall reached a $4 million settlement, according to his attorneys.

Chandler Gregg and Nick Smart of Strong-Garner-Bauer said the man was operating the equipment when it malfunctioned and failed to stop when the plaintiff attempted to brake the machine. The man suffered a crushed lower leg, including fractures to left fibula and medial malleolus. He was diagnosed with the debilitating pain condition CRPS, which has left him disabled.

The plaintiff claimed the defendant’s maintenance company had failed to ensure the equipment was working safely. The defendant claimed that the plaintiff’s employer, which owned the equipment, failed to advise of the malfunctions or take the equipment out of service. The defendant also argued that the equipment was simply too old to be maintained in good working order.

The plaintiff disputed those claims and said the defendant never advised the employer that the equipment needed to be retired.

$4 million settlement

Products liability

Venue: Confidential Missouri state court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/March 15, 2023

Special Damages: $650,000

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Chandler Gregg and Nick Smart, Strong-Garner-Bauer, Springfield; Jason Pottenger, Pottenger Law Firm, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential