Criminal Law: Hobbs Act Robbery-Acceptance of Responsibility-Denial of Opportunity to Speak

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court after defendant pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery. Defendant argued that the district court erred in refusing to allow him to speak before the court ruled on whether to apply a three-level decrease for acceptance of responsibility.

Where the rules did not provide for a “partial allocution” prior to the district court’s ruling on objections to the PSR, the district court did not err in denying defendant an opportunity to speak where the PSR indicated that defendant had denied committing the robbery in a presentencing interview.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Johnson (MLW No. 80024/Case No. 22-2586 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Welte, J.