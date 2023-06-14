Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Invited Error-Drug Trafficking-Entrapment

By: Staff Report June 14, 2023

Where a defendant in a drug trafficking case argued that the district court erred in instructing the jury and challenged the reasonableness of his sentence, the doctrine of invited error barred the defendant’s claim that the district court constructively amended the indictment by giving an instruction that separated the elements of the offense, and the doctrine also barred the claim that the court erred by failing to give a complete entrapment defense, and the judgment is affirmed since the sentence and downward variance were not substantively unreasonable.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Webb (MLW No. 80028/Case No. 21-3830 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J. (Murdoch Walker and Bingzi Hu, Atlanta, GA argued for appellant) (Anthony R. Morfitt, Cedar Rapids, IA argued for appellee).

 


