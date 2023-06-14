Criminal Law: Ponzi Scheme-Receivership-Approval of Bar Order

Ritchie Capital Management, LLC, appealed the district court’s approval of the receivership’s final accounting and a previous bar order. Ritchie fell victim to a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme orchestrated by defendant. The district court appointed a receivership for defendant and his affiliates, which negotiated settlements that also included bar orders prohibiting creditors from asserting related claims in other cases. Ritchie sought to recover its losses outside the receivership.

Where Ritchie had entered a settlement with the receivership in which it agreed not to take any further action against the receivership, Ritchie waived its ability to challenge the district court’s orders approving the receivership’s final accounting.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Kelley (MLW No. 80022/Case No. 21-2973 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Montgomery, J. (Patrick Henry O’Neill, Jr., of Saint Paul, MN for appellants; Jason T. Johnson, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief) (James A. Lodoen, of Minneapolis, MN for appellees; Gregory G. Brooker, of Minneapolis, MN; Jessica J. Nelson, of Minneapolis, MN; and Steven E. Wolter, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief)