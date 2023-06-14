Criminal Law: Possession of Firearm by Felon-Offense Level Calculation-Sentencing Enhancement

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court after defendant pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, challenging the base offense level calculation, the district court’s imposition of a sentencing enhancement for possessing a firearm in connection with another felony offense, and the overall length of the sentence.

Where displaying or using a dangerous weapon satisfied the force clause, defendant’s prior assault conviction qualified as a crime of violence since defendant would have needed to use or display a dangerous weapon to be convicted of assault under state law, and the facts of the case supported finding that defendant had constructive possession of the firearm.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Green (MLW No. 80019/Case No. 22-1350 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Stras, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J. (Frederic Montgomery Brown, of West Des Moines, IA for appellant) (Rachel J. Scherle, AUSA, of Des Moines, IA for appellee)