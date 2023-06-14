Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Below-Guidelines Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court following the revocation of his supervised release, challenging the reasonableness of the sentence. Defendant also challenged his original conviction and sought the return of property.

Where the district court considered all relevant statutory sentencing factors and imposed a below-Guidelines sentence, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion. Defendant also could not challenge his original conviction or seek the return of property in a revocation proceeding.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Flying Horse (MLW No. 80026/Case No. 23-1423 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Viken, J.