Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

By: Staff Report June 14, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court following the revocation of defendant’s supervised release. Defendant challenged the reasonableness of the sentence.

Where the district court properly considered the statutory sentencing factors and imposed a within-Guidelines sentence, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Walker (MLW No. 80025/Case No. 23-1223 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo