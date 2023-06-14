Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court following the revocation of defendant’s supervised release. Defendant challenged the reasonableness of the sentence.

Where the district court properly considered the statutory sentencing factors and imposed a within-Guidelines sentence, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Walker (MLW No. 80025/Case No. 23-1223 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.