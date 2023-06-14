Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Base Offense Level-Crime Of Violence

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Base Offense Level-Crime Of Violence

By: Staff Report June 14, 2023

Where defendant appealed his sentence after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the conviction for second-degree robbery in Missouri was a crime of violence, so the district court did not err in determining the defendant’s base offense level.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Gordon (MLW No. 80044/Case No. 22-2605 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Sachs, J. (Stephen C. Moss, Kansas City, MO argued for appellant) (Philip M. Koppe, Kansas City, MO argued for appellee).


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo