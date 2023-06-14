Criminal Law: Sentencing-Base Offense Level-Crime Of Violence

Where defendant appealed his sentence after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the conviction for second-degree robbery in Missouri was a crime of violence, so the district court did not err in determining the defendant’s base offense level.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Gordon (MLW No. 80044/Case No. 22-2605 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Sachs, J. (Stephen C. Moss, Kansas City, MO argued for appellant) (Philip M. Koppe, Kansas City, MO argued for appellee).