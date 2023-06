Where a defendant challenged the sentence imposed upon the revocation of supervised release, the supervised release portion of the sentence when combined with the sentence imposed in a prior revocation exceeded the allowable sentence by five days, so the sentence is vacated and remanded.

Vacated; remanded.

U.S. v. Williams (MLW No. 80030/Case No. 22-3411 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota.