Where a defendant challenged her sentence in a methamphetamine case, the district court adequately explained that it departed upward based on the underrepresented criminal history of the defendant, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Paw (MLW No. 80041/Case No. 22-2136 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota.