Criminal Law: Sentencing-Upward Variance

Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a sexual abuse case, the district court did not procedurally err in adopting the unobjected-to guidelines range set forth in the presentence report, and the court did not abuse its discretion in applying an upward variance based on the victims’ emotional and psychological injuries.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Hall (MLW No. 80046/Case No. 22-3337 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota.