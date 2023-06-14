Jury finds for evicted woman denied her personal property

A St. Louis County jury awarded just over $170,000 to an evicted woman after her landlord refused her attempts to reclaim her property from inside the apartment. The award was roughly doubled to more than $340,000 by the later addition of attorneys’ fees and costs.

“She came home and her locks were changed,” said Richard Voytas Jr. of Voytas Law. “She did not challenge the eviction. She said ‘OK, I understand you have the right to do this. I just need to get my family’s possessions out and I’ll do that at my own expense and cost.’”

Voytas’s client, Regina Wingo, sued to recover her property from the Hathaway Village complex, which included clothing, furnishings, computer equipment and the keys to her automobile.

Voytas said that his client missed only one month’s rent but was evicted immediately despite her initial hopes of working out a payment plan. According to Wingo’s petition, she showed up at various points including with a police officer and a U-Haul truck to reclaim her property only to be denied entry by the complex manager.

“Plaintiff found some of her childrens’ clothing and some of her personal items in destroyed condition in the dumpster on the Hathaway Village Property,” the petition said.

Voytas said that management contended they were allowed to appropriate Wingo’s items as a consequence of her failure to pay rent.

“The law is extraordinarily simple,” Voytas said. “You are not entitled to personal property of anyone unless there is a judgment saying you can take that personal property to satisfy a debt. No court ever ruled that the landlord was able to take Ms. Wingo’s personal property.”

Voytas said his client’s experience may not be as uncommon as some might think.

“Since this case has come out and since this verdict has come down, my office has been contacted daily about similar incidents that have occurred all across St. Louis,” he said.

Attorney Stephen Moore of Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith, who represented the complex, declined to comment.

According to court records, the defendants filed an appeal but then dismissed it and satisfied the judgment.

$340,136 award

Missouri Merchandising Practices Act

Breakdown: $85,196 in compensatory damages, $85,000 in punitive damages, $169,440 in attorneys’ fees, $2,499.90 in costs; $2,000 set off

Venue: St. Louis County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 20SL-CC01612/March 8, 2023

Judge: Kristine Kerr

Last Pretrial Demand: $100,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $75,000

Insurer: Great Lakes Insurance SE

Caption: Regina Wingo v. Baumann Property Management Company

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Richard Voytas Jr., Voytas Law, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Stephen Moore, Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith, St. Louis