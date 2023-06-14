MOney 2023: 2022 brings gains for some, pain for others

With the COVID pandemic largely behind them, Missouri’s largest law firms are starting to see their fortunes diverge.

Despite the turmoil of the last few years, most of Missouri’s large law firms have been enjoying steady and sometimes spectacular growth in both revenue and profit. As detailed in last year’s MOney section, all but one firm saw increases in both revenue and profit in 2021 compared to the prior year, and profit per equity partner increased across the board for the third year in a row.

In the 2022 fiscal year, however, results were more mixed. Of the 10 law firms that Missouri Lawyers Media ranked in this year’s MOney list, seven saw revenue increases (including four with double-digit growth), while three lost revenue. Six of the 10 firms were less profitable, and seven of the firms saw flat or declining profit per equity partner.

“I think one of the big challenges is figuring out exactly what the new normal is,” said Pat Rasche, the managing partner of Armstrong Teasdale.

Travel, business development, in-person conferences and other expenses that went dormant during the pandemic have resumed. Older lawyers have retired while younger lawyers have found it easier to make lateral moves, shaking up the market for talent.

Inflation and overseas conflict have spooked some clients into clinging to their cash. Several law firms reported difficulty in collecting bills from companies in 2022’s fourth quarter.

“It felt like clients were conserving their resources in case the real rainy day hit,” said Catherine Hanaway, chair of Husch Blackwell. But, like many firms, Husch has a mix of practices that insulate it to some degree from the ups and downs of the business cycle.

“When a boom is on, we’re closing deals. If a bust comes, we have a very strong insolvency practice —and when times are bad, people tend to fight over every dollar, so there’s more litigation,” she said.

A one-year snapshot of a law firm’s finances can be misleading even in normal times, so a pre- and post-pandemic comparison is instructive. On average, the 10 MOney firms grew 32 percent from 2019 to 2022, though actual results varied from a 3 percent decline at BCLP to a 75 percent increase at Spencer Fane.

Average headcount increased by 38 full-time equivalent attorneys over that three-year period, though results again vary. BCLP went from 1,400 lawyers to about 1,190 FTE, while Lathrop GPM gained more than 150 FTE following its 2020 merger with Minneapolis-based Gray Plant Mooty.

Many Missouri firms have adopted policies that allow attorneys and staff to work from home at least a few days a week. At the same time, many firms in 2022 held their first in-person firmwide gatherings since 2019, highlighting the importance of physical interaction.

“Everyone in our firm felt that the flexibility of having the ability to work from home and work remotely was very important, but the personal connections were equally important,” Allison Murdock, Stinson’s managing partner, said of her firm’s permanent hybrid work schedule. “We’re trying to strike that balance.”

Roman Wuller, chair of Thompson Coburn, said the firm held practice group meetings with its recently opened offices in Dallas and New York. The in-person meetings helped integrate those offices, even if it added to expenses.

“It was money well spent as far as we’re concerned,” he said.

A similar social blossoming is taking place overseas, said Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner co-chair Steve Baumer.

“Many of the cities in which we have deep expertise and larger offices — London, Paris and Frankfurt in particular — the offices are full and the downtown centers are fairly full,” he said. “We’re getting out and about with clients, and that feels good.”

While a handful of Missouri firms launched major out-of-state offices — Armstrong Teasdale, for instance, has added five offices in two years — others opted to ease into new markets with small offices that are often built around a single local attorney or two.

Shook, Hardy & Bacon launched an office in Hartford, Connecticut, that was built around a single attorney with whom the firm had worked before. Polsinelli opened small operations in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“I still think it’s a bit of an open question of what it means to open an office post-COVID,” said Chase Simmons, Polsinelli’s chairman and CEO. “You can be in a market for two or three or four years and get the lay of the land before you open permanent space in a way that we wouldn’t have done pre-COVID.”

Husch Blackwell’s virtual operation, The Link, is now one of the firm’s largest offices, with 141 full-time lawyers as of the end of 2022. Some attorneys were formerly based at a brick-and-mortar office but now work from home, while others have joined Husch from cities where the firm has no office at all.

Evans & Dixon opened a two-attorney office in Joliet, Illinois, which also operates in the state of Indiana. Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, which previously had no offices outside Missouri and Illinois, has opened two small offices in Florida in the last 12 months — partly to serve clients better, partly to meet individual lawyers’ personal needs.

It’s hard to say how much the remote-work experiences of the pandemic have encouraged firms to make those arrangements.

“If the opportunity came four years ago, I think we’d probably be at the same spot,” Sandberg Phoenix CEO Bhavik Patel said of the Florida offices. “Now, I can walk into it with a little more confidence post-pandemic because I know what we’re capable of doing in terms of staying connected with each other with miles and miles apart.”

More broadly, law firms are beginning to rethink many traditional practices of the industry, from the firm’s organization to the amount of space a given office needs to occupy.

“Let’s not just press on with a model that law firms have used since the days of Paul Cravath,” said Pat Whalen, chair and managing partner of Spencer Fane.

2023 MOney section