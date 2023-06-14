MOney 2023: Firm profiles

Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard

St. Louis

$62,400,000

Key figures: RPL: $378,200 PPP: $484,600

With courts open and demand high, Sandberg Phoenix’s revenue rose 6.3 percent to $62.4 million, and revenue per lawyer was up the same percentage to $378,200. Profit rose 6.5 percent to $21.3 million.

“We’ve been on a good roll,” said Sandberg Phoenix CEO Bhavik Patel.

The one key figure to decline was profit per equity partner, which fell 5.4 percent to $484,600. But Patel noted that the firm added three equity partners, so the profit is now divided among 26 people.

“Just in isolation it looks like the number went down, but it really was a good year when it comes to having that much extra growth in the denominator of that formula,” he said.

Until recently, Sandberg Phoenix’s offices were confined to Missouri and Illinois, but last August the firm entered a new market with the opening of a small office in Gainesville, Florida. Last month, it added a second Florida office in Tampa.

Patel said the Florida offices allow the firm’s construction law practice to tap into the state’s growth.

“This one just makes a lot of sense because it fits our clients’ needs and our people’s needs,” he said.

He noted, however, that Sandberg Phoenix remains focused on its main operations in Kansas City and the St. Louis region. The firm also opened an office last year in St. Charles and expanded its Kansas City operation to 21 attorneys and 16 staff members. The firm now has a total of eight offices and more than 150 lawyers.

Though he is keeping an eye on the economy and the potential impact on the firm’s clients, Patel said Sandberg Phoenix is diversified enough in its practices to withstand a downturn if one materializes.

“If this economy takes a turn, I don’t see the need to lay off anybody now,” he said. “We’re just going to be consistent and we’re going to be tested in that sense and we’re going to be dependable to our people. Our true north is our people.”

Evans & Dixon

St. Louis

$31,900,000

Key figures: RPL: $361,500 PPP: $327,100

For Evans & Dixon, 2022 was a chance to recover as the pandemic receded.

“In ’20 and ’21, if we took 10 steps backward, we took seven forward in ’22,” said Elizabeth Shocklee, who earlier this year became first woman to serve as managing partner of Evans & Dixon in its 78-year history.

Firm revenue rose a modest 1.3 percent to $31.9 million, with revenue per lawyer up an equal amount to $361,500. The firm saw a nearly 4 percent drop in profit, but profit per equity partner increased 2.2 percent, as the firm had three fewer equity partners than in 2021.

Shocklee said the reopening of the courts has been a blessing for clients of the business-defense firm. At the same time, it has left its lawyers incredibly busy, leaving the firm scrambling to acquire more talent in a tight market.

“It created this almost chaotic hiring, with higher salaries than I’ve ever seen in the 27 years I’ve been practicing,” she said.

The firm, which ended the year with more than 100 lawyers, saw the addition of its eighth office in October with the acquisition of a two-attorney practice in Joliet, Illinois. It not only supports Evans & Dixon’s existing practice in Chicago but also allowed the firm to expand its coverage to Indiana, where one of new attorneys is licensed.

“Revenue is one thing, but so is adding good people and adding great practice areas that complement one another, so that I can take my client and tell them we can service them in four or five different areas, which is becoming more important to clients as well,” she said.

Shocklee sees growth in the firm’s future, but probably not immediately.

“I will be very happy if 2023 plays out similarly to 2022,” she said. “Obviously you always hope for growth. But given the economic state of the world we live in today, no major fluctuation would be a nice outcome.”

NOTE: RPL is revenue per lawyer; PPP is profit per partner.

