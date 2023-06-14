MOney 2023: MOney adds tenth firm to financial rankings

Missouri Lawyers Media’s annual MOney list now comprises 10 Missouri firms with $100 million or more in revenue.

New this year is Lewis Rice, which grew just enough to inch its way into the rankings.

Seven firms — Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Polsinelli; Husch Blackwell; Shook, Hardy & Bacon; Stinson; Thompson Coburn; and Armstrong Teasdale — maintained their prior year’s rank based on their 2022 firmwide revenue.

Fast-growing Spencer Fane, however, jumped up a notch and overtook Lathrop GPM as Missouri’s seventh largest firm.

1. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Missouri’s largest law firm faced a number of “headwinds” in 2022 that accounted for a dip in revenue, said firm co-chair Steve Baumer.

BCLP ended last year with nearly $845.2 million in revenue, down 3.8 percent from the prior years, though with a lower overall headcount, revenue per lawyer rose 1.2 percent to $710,000.

Profit took an even larger hit, declining 12.9 percent to $309.8 million. Profit per equity partner was down by a similar percentage to $941,800 — which is still the third highest such figure among large Missouri law firms.

Baumer pointed to BCLP’s closure of its 120-lawyer Russia office following that county’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, as well as turbulence in currency markets due to inflation. Without those, Baumer said, the firm would have grown about 2 percent.

“We delivered what I would call resilient results despite navigating some extraordinary headwinds for us,” he said.

The firm also has seen expansion. Last fall, it added 13 lawyers to its operations in Germany. In April, it opened an office in Seattle, marking the firm’s first location in the Pacific.

2023 marks the 150th anniversary of BCLP’s predecessor firm, which opened in 1873 in St. Louis.

“We’re proud of the 150 years we’ve been able to grow and expand, and we’re looking for more in the coming years,” Baumer said.

2. Polsinelli

Missouri’s second largest law firm was also one of its fastest growing. Polsinelli grew 14.2 percent to $796.4 million, working out to $854,000 per lawyer.

It was also the most profitable firm in Missouri, both firmwide and on a per-partner basis. Profit increased 17.2 percent to $418.4 million, and profit per equity partner increased 20.3 percent to nearly $1.7 million.

Chase Simmons, chairman and CEO of Polsinelli, chalked up those increases to a particularly busy transactions practice that emerged after the pandemic eased.

“We knew pretty early in the year that we were going to have an excellent year,” he said.

He said the firm has used that success to reinvest in itself and its people in offices in financial markets across the United States.

“We really invested in our firm’s national growth and certain practice areas in the 2014 to 2019 period, and then focused these last few years on enjoying that platform that we’ve built. That’s showing up in the bottom line,” he said.

Simmons said that while the pace of transactional work remains busy, there are signs it is starting to slow as clients become more cautious. He compared it to a car dropping from 90 mph to 75.

“We’ll end up having a really strong year this year as well, but it’s not going to be like it’s been for the last few years, I don’t think,” he said.

3. Husch Blackwell

Catherine Hanaway, who chairs Missouri’s third-largest firm, described Husch Blackwell’s 2022 performance as “stunning” compared with similarly sized U.S. law firms.

Revenue grew 16.6 percent to $555.8 million. It saw the highest percentage increase in revenue per lawyer, rising 9.8 percent to $721,000. Profit rose 12.4 percent to $229.4 million, ticking up 2.5 percent to $867,000 on a per-equity-partner basis.

Hanaway, a former speaker of the Missouri House and U.S. attorney, said that growth was driven by the firm’s strategy and its ability to recruit great lawyers and clients.

“The economic performance is a reflection of the fact that we’re different,” she said.

Husch divides itself by industries rather than practice groups, split about evenly between litigation and non-litigation area. It is the rare law firm to have businesspeople rather than lawyers in significant leadership positions — including CEO Paul Eberle, who will step down in the first quarter of 2024. His replacement has not yet been chosen; Hanaway said the firm has received more than 1,200 applications for the position.

Hanaway says the firm remains rooted in the Midwest even as it operates nationally and goes toe-to-toe with the largest law firms on the coasts, giving it “a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, in a positive way.”

“We’re still the underdog, and we still act like it every day,” she said.

4. Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Shook’s growth in 2022 was nearly in the double digits, increasing 9.6 percent to $454.6 million. That breaks down to $883,500 per lawyer, the highest such rate among Missouri’s large firms. Profit rose 10.8 percent to $309.8 million, and profit per equity partner was a whopping $1.4 million.

Chair Madeleine McDonough said growth in 2022 continued a yearslong trend.

“It’s not an aberration or some unusual situation,” she said. “We’ve just been steadily advancing.”

For a litigation firm such as Shook, that is partly driven by the explosion of trials taking place as courts work through the pandemic-era backlog. Speaking in late April, McDonough said the firm’s lawyers had 54 cases set for trial through the end of August.

“Because of the type of work we focus on, we may be very busy for a long time,” she said.

Those trial practices include antitrust, data privacy, commercial litigation, environmental, intellectual property and class actions. McDonough said Shook added more than 50 attorneys last year to help meet that demand and has redone several of its administrative platforms to improve efficiency.

“We don’t necessarily want to grow for growth’s sake,” she said. “We want to grow where it makes sense, where people are really good at what they do and can attract other people to those practice groups.”

5. Stinson

Though not enough of a drop to affect its No. 5 spot among Missouri law firms, Stinson had what appears at first glance to be a disappointing year.

Not so, said managing partner Allison Murdock, who characterized 2022 as a “terrific year. “

“It was a tremendous financial success,” she said. “We didn’t hit the historic high of 2021, but we didn’t expect to. But we came much closer than we anticipated when 2022 began.”

Firm revenue fell 3.9 percent to $273.4 million, and was down 1.4 percent on a per-attorney basis to $678,200. Profit fell 9 percent to $140.4 million; profit per equity partner decreased 8.9 percent to $833,200.

Murdock said there was “just a tremendous amount of deal flow in 2021” that accounted for the prior year’s boost. Though that has slowed a bit, demand remains high in litigation, energy, real estate, M&A and employment practices.

She said Stinson is looking to grow in 2023, both in headcount and in geographical coverage. The firm is focused on “ensuring that Stinson is a firm where people can thrive both personally and professionally,” Murdock said, using its Midwestern rate structure to attract both lawyers and clients.

“We’re focused not only on revenue growth but also making sure that’s smart growth, to the benefit of all of our partners,” she said.

6. Thompson Coburn

Missouri’s sixth biggest firm grew 8.5 percent last year to $254 million and was up 1.2 percent to $673,200 per lawyer.

Roman Wuller, chair of Thompson Coburn, hailed those “slow and steady increases” in revenue per lawyer as a key metric.

Profit saw the opposite trend, falling a modest 0.6 percent to $129.4 million.

“We were coming out of the pandemic and we were doing more business development — seeing the clients again, traveling between offices, things like that,” Wuller said. “So you saw an increased expense load that you didn’t see in 2021, and that had an impact on the bottom line.”

He also said the firm saw a large class of promotions to partner, causing profit per equity partner to drop 8.1 percent to $651,500. But Wuller said tinkering with that number by refusing to elevate partners is “not how Thompson Coburn approaches things.”

“We’re in it for the long haul, and when people merit promotions, we go ahead and do it,” he said.

The firm added no new offices in 2022, but over the last few years it has grown in Dallas and New York. Leaders are currently working on a new strategic plan.

“The preliminary view is that we’ll want to expand our footprint a bit more, but at this point I don’t think we’ve finished as to where we would go next,” he said.

7. Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane’s revenue grew 21.5 percent in 2022 to $229 million, and profit rose 16.5 percent to $106.5 million.

Pat Whalen, the firm’s chair and managing partner, said the best reaction to those figures is to be “gratified and gracious and grateful.”

“Everything comes down to being more and more intentional about every aspect of the firm driving value to talent and clients,” he said.

The firm added 62 FTE lawyers last year, including 14 FTE equity partners, so its numbers are flatter on a per-attorney basis. Revenue per lawyer grew 2.2 percent to $588,500, and profit per equity partner remained effectively unchanged at $722,000.

Spencer Fane didn’t add any new offices last year but instead grew its existing operations, including adding a public utility group in Texas to its existing energy practice.

“Every law firm is filled with really talented professionals. A law firm wouldn’t be viable if it didn’t have a lot of expertise and experience,” Whalen said. “The question is whether the law firm business model is really allowing the clients to capture most of the value being created or is the law firm retaining most of the value because of their pricing model.”

8. Lathrop GPM

Lathrop’s revenue slipped 1 percent last year to $198 million.

“Obviously, there were some headwinds in the economy as well as in the industry,” said managing partner Cameron Garrison. “In light of that, we thought the year was really strong and we were really happy with where we came out.”

Profit fell 5.9 percent to $80.3 million, and profit per equity partner was down 4 percent to $772,000. Revenue per lawyer, however, rose nearly 2 percent to $674,500. Garrison said the firm’s per-lawyer revenue and profit numbers are up “substantially” over the last three years, following the former Lathrop Gage’s merger with Minneapolis-based Gray Plant Mooty.

“2022 saw us really settling in with where we think is the right headcount following the combination,” he said. “Anytime you have a combination there’s always a little bit of shaking out of who fits on that platform and who might not. That probably was a little slower than usual due to the pandemic.”

Garrison said associate compensation has risen in the current legal market, and the firm has had the added “good expense” of travel and in-person conferences. Lathrop hasn’t added any offices since the merger, focusing instead on existing offices and practice areas.

“We are very focused in growing with our people,” he said. “By that I mean, we don’t want to grow just to grow.”

9. Armstrong Teasdale

Pat Rasche, the managing partner of Armstrong Teasdale, called 2022 a “year of investment and building.”

“We looked inward to somewhat extent, looked at our strategic plan and figured out that we wanted to invest in our people, invest in certain locations and really strengthen the firm,” he said.

Revenue grew 11.7 percent to $197.3 million, and revenue per lawyer was up 2.4 percent to $551,100. Profit, however, dropped 6.3 percent to $87.7 million, and profit per equity partner plummeted 14.4 percent to $634,200.

However, unlike most other firms that have maintained their existing footprint, Armstrong has added five offices in the last two years: Miami, Florida; Dublin, Ireland; and Washington, D.C. in 2022, followed by Orange County, California; and Chicago this year. The Chicago merger with the litigation boutique Novack and Macey resulted in nearly 50 new lawyers and staff.

Rasche also cited increased expenses as travel and in-person meetings have come back into the picture.

“I don’t see us expanding our footprint further than we are today for the rest of the year, but the investment in the markets have been good, solid, strategic investments,” Rasche said. “But they come at a price. We’re looking at it in the long run to make sure Armstrong Teasdale is positioned very well for the years to come.”

10. Lewis Rice

Lewis Rice makes its debut on Missouri Lawyers Media’s MOney list. The firm grew 0.9 percent in 2022 to $100.7 million in revenue.

Though it is in a class with national and international law firms, Lewis Rice remains firmly ensconced in Missouri, with operations only in St. Louis and Kansas City.

“We don’t see the need for expansion in different areas,” said Chairman Richard Walsh Jr. “We want to make sure we have the highest quality lawyers who are providing services to our clients, as opposed to a named office somewhere where we’re not certain of the quality of those lawyers.”

Revenue per lawyer was also up about 1 percent to $629,200. Overall profit declined 3.1 percent to $66 million, and profit per equity partner was down 2.8 percent to $676,000.

Those figures are somewhat misleading given Lewis Rice’s structure. The St. Louis office and its smaller Kansas City offices essentially operate as independent profit centers with different practice mixes. Walsh said the St. Louis office represents more 85 percent of the total, with revenue per lawyer of about $700,000 and profit per equity partner of $780,000.

Walsh said the firm looks at itself more as a profession than as a business.

“I think our goal is to be the best law firm we can be and serve our clients in the best possible manner,” he said. “The revenue and the profits associated with it are really ancillary to doing good jobs for our clients. We don’t set out with a specific formula for how we make ‘X’.”

2023 MOney section