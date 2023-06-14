The POWER List: Personal Injury Law 2023

Personal Injury Law 2023

There are, of course, many fine lawyers in Missouri who handle motor-vehicle collisions, product-related injuries, wrongful deaths and the like. In this POWER list, we have focused on those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, whose career winnings total in the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose recognition within the bar is undeniable.

Our editorial team interviewed respected attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed outcomes of myriad significant cases handled by these and other attorneys and consulted the archives of Missouri Lawyers Weekly to arrive at a list of what we believe are the most powerful personal injury attorneys in Missouri.

For this group, we have drawn our definition narrowly, focusing only on attorneys who specialize in representing plaintiffs who have suffered a physical injury.

We recognize, of course, that any such list is inherently subjective. We expect that some readers will disagree with our choices or argue that we’ve missed excellent lawyers who should have been included. Your voice matters to us in compiling these lists, and we welcome your feedback. Did we get it right? Did we overlook someone deserving of recognition? And where should THE POWER LIST go next? Let us know.

The POWER List was written by Senior Reporter Scott Lauck and Staff Reporter Chloe Murdock. Reach them at [email protected] or Editor Jordan Yount at [email protected].

The POWER List for Personal Injury Law 2023

