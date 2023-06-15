Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area / Appellate Law / Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Dissolution Case

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Dissolution Case

By: Staff Report June 15, 2023

Where a husband involved in a dissolution case brought five points on appeal, the third point on appeal did not comply with various requirements of Rule 84.04 and must be dismissed, and the four remaining points also included briefing deficiencies and were not preserved for appellate review and must be denied.

Appeal is dismissed.

Williams v. Williams (MLW No. 80334/Case No. ED110866 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Broniec, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Charles County, Banas, J. (George E. Tillman for appellant) (Anthony M. Pezzani and Michele Hammond for respondent).

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo