Civil Practice: Reformation Judgment-Developer Rights

Where homeowners appealed a judgment that denied their petition for declaratory judgment seeking an order that a reformation judgment was null and void with no effect on the homeowners, the respondent possessed developer rights notwithstanding the validity of the reformation judgment, so the trial court did not err in denying the petition.

Judgment is affirmed.

Ruff v. Bequette Construction, Inc. (MLW No. 80336/Case No. ED110707 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hess, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Franklin County, Cornejo, J. (Matthew A. Jacober, Lauren M. Wacker, Jill R. Rembusch and Brian S. Love for appellant) (Earl Banze, pro se) (Sean D. Brinker, Kurt A. Voss, Robert P. Berry and Jonathan C. Browning for respondent).