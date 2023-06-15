Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinions / Practice Area / Civil Practice / Civil Practice: Reformation Judgment-Developer Rights

Civil Practice: Reformation Judgment-Developer Rights

By: Staff Report June 15, 2023

Where homeowners appealed a judgment that denied their petition for declaratory judgment seeking an order that a reformation judgment was null and void with no effect on the homeowners, the respondent possessed developer rights notwithstanding the validity of the reformation judgment, so the trial court did not err in denying the petition.

Judgment is affirmed.

Ruff v. Bequette Construction, Inc. (MLW No. 80336/Case No. ED110707 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hess, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Franklin County, Cornejo, J. (Matthew A. Jacober, Lauren M. Wacker, Jill R. Rembusch and Brian S. Love for appellant) (Earl Banze, pro se) (Sean D. Brinker, Kurt A. Voss, Robert P. Berry and Jonathan C. Browning for respondent).


