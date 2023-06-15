Criminal Law: Statutory Rape-Right To Testify-Voir Dire

Where a defendant challenged convictions that included statutory rape and statutory sodomy, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by not granting a mistrial when during voir dire the state commented on the right not to testify. The record showed that the comment was made during an explanation of the burden of proof and the defendant declined the option of a curative instruction, and the court also did not err in excluding testimony from the defendant’s father about his diabetic symptoms since the state demonstrated that the exclusion was not prejudicial.

Judgment is affirmed.

