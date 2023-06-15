Criminal Law: Statutory Rape-Right To Testify-Voir Dire

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report June 15, 2023

Where a defendant challenged convictions that included statutory rape and statutory sodomy, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by not granting a mistrial when during voir dire the state commented on the right not to testify. The record showed that the comment was made during an explanation of the burden of proof and the defendant declined the option of a curative instruction, and the court also did not err in excluding testimony from the defendant’s father about his diabetic symptoms since the state demonstrated that the exclusion was not prejudicial.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Craft (MLW No. 80038/Case No. ED110314 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Hardin-Tammons, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dueker, J. (Samuel Buffaloe for appellant) (Richard Starnes for respondent).


