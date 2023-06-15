Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Uncharged Conduct-Plain Error

Where defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment in a statutory sodomy case, arguing that the court erred in admitting victim testimony of uncharged conduct, the defense counsel opted not to object to the testimony as a matter of trial strategy, so the claim of error failed to establish manifest injustice or miscarriage of justice, and the judgment is affirmed since the appellate court declines to review for plain error.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Gonzalez (MLW No. 80037/Case No. ED110580 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Stevens, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dueker, J. (N. Scott Rosenblum and Nathan T. Swanson for appellant) (Andrew Bailey and Garrick Aplin for respondent).