Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Uncharged Conduct-Plain Error

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Uncharged Conduct-Plain Error

By: Staff Report June 15, 2023

Where defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment in a statutory sodomy case, arguing that the court erred in admitting victim testimony of uncharged conduct, the defense counsel opted not to object to the testimony as a matter of trial strategy, so the claim of error failed to establish manifest injustice or miscarriage of justice, and the judgment is affirmed since the appellate court declines to review for plain error.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Gonzalez (MLW No. 80037/Case No. ED110580 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Stevens, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dueker, J. (N. Scott Rosenblum and Nathan T. Swanson for appellant) (Andrew Bailey and Garrick Aplin for respondent).

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo