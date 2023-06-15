Domestic Relations: Juvenile Delinquency-Burglary

Defendant appealed his adjudication of delinquency. Defendant was charged with burglary, trespass, and property damage after allegedly entering a church damaging the structure and furniture. At the adjudication hearing, defendant’s counsel stated that defendant would admit to the allegations. On appeal, defendant contended that he did not knowingly and voluntarily admit to the charges.

Where defendant failed to file his notice of appeal within 30 days of the dispositional order, the court dismissed the appeal as untimely.

Breckenridge, J., dissenting: “Here, the circuit court did not completely resolve all issues when it ordered P.D.E. to pay restitution in its order of disposition but expressly left the amount of restitution for future determination. Rather, it resolved the last pending issue only when it ordered the amount of restitution he was to pay. Because there was no final judgment, order, or decree in this case until a court order set the amount of restitution and P.D.E. timely filed a notice of appeal from that order, the appeal is timely and should be addressed on its merits.”

Appeal is dismissed.

In the Interest of: P.D.E. (MLW No. 80048/Case No. SC99896 – 23 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, Ransom, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Callaway County, Crane, J. (Jeffrey C. Esparza, Kansas City, for appellant) (Mary Bernard, Columbia, for respondent)