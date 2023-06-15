Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Interpreter

Where a mother challenged the termination of her parental rights, arguing that the trial court erred by failing to provide her with a qualified interpreter, the mother did not preserve the issue for review, and she did not meet the burden of establishing manifest injustice or miscarriage of justice from the claimed error, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: Y.B. and Y.M. v. C.V.B. (MLW No. 80039/Case No. SD37863 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Zerr, J.