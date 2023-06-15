Environmental: Acquisition of Conservation Lands-Release of State Funds

The state appealed the judgment in favor of the state conservation commission that ordered the state to release funds from the state treasury to pay for a land acquisition. The conservation commission was a constitutionally created entity funded with a sales and use tax, with the commission empowered to use those funds for land acquisitions. The constitution was later amended to allow for payments in lieu of taxes, with the commission submitting an appropriations request. The legislature later passed a bill removing language regarding land acquisitions, leading to the state refusing the commission’s request for funds to acquire land for conservation.

Where the legislature lacked the authority to restrict the commission from using funds for its constitutionally enumerated purposes, the state erred in denying the commission’s request for funds to acquire land.

Breckenridge, J., dissenting: “The principal opinion does not examine the provisions in article IV, sections 40-44 to determine whether there is an express intent by the voters to grant the conservation commission authority over its funds that article II, section I; article IV, sections 23 and 28; and article III, section 36 would otherwise provide are within the General Assembly’s power of appropriation. Instead, the principal opinion reads the language in the conservation commission provisions in isolation to hold the language of section 43(b) gives the conservation commission absolute authority to expend and use conservation funds for any of the purposes enumerated in that section regardless of the purposes specified by the General Assembly in its appropriation bills.”

Judgment is affirmed.

Conservation Commission v. Bailey (MLW No. 80053/Case No. SD99092 – 27 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, per curiam) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Walker, J. (D. John Sauer and Jesus A. Osete, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Heidi Doerhoff Vollet and Eric McDonnell, Jefferson City, and James R. Layton, St. Louis, for respondents)