Negligence: Medical Negligence-Shaken Baby Syndrome-Jury Instruction

Where appellant, the next friend of a minor severely injured after a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome, claimed respondent medical providers had been in a patient-provider relationship with the child’s mother, who pled guilty to child abuse after evidence was produced that showed her then-boyfriend abused the child, arguing that the respondents negligently failed to warn of child abuse, the trial court did not err in giving an affirmative converse instruction directing the jury to find in favor of respondents if it believed the boyfriend, rather than the mother, caused the injuries, and the court did not abuse its discretion in its evidentiary rulings on cumulative hearsay evidence.

Judgment is affirmed.

Hollis v. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center (MLW No. 80033/Case No. ED110884 – 27 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Odenwald, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cape Girardeau County, Pritchett, J. (R. Douglas Gentile, Jeffrey D. Rowe, Daniel A. Kopp, Douglas R. Kennedy and Christopher L. Yarbro for appellant) (Joseph C. Blanton Jr., Thomas W. Collins III, Shaun D. Hanschen and Dierdre A. Peters for respondent).

