Negligence: Medical Negligence-Signed Affidavit

Where a man who became blind in one eye after an eye injury sued the attending emergency room physician and his supervisor, neither of whom actually treated him, the dismissal of the emergency room physician is affirmed because the required affidavit must be signed to be effective and the missing signature was not a clerical error and the requirement for a signed affidavit was not unconstitutional, and the dismissal of the supervisor was also appropriate because the claim was for medical negligence, not ordinary negligence, so the filing of an affidavit of merit was required.

Judgment is affirmed.

Cook v. Parkland Health Center (MLW No. 80032/Case No. ED111044 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Odenwald, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Francois County, Wexler-Horn, J. (Paul A. Maddock for appellant) (Thomas W. Collins III for respondent).