Commentary: The rise of appellate law as a freestanding legal practice

“A law firm devoted exclusively to appellate matters? I’ve never even heard of such a thing!” So exclaimed an acquaintance of mine back in late August 2019 when I informed him I was about to open up my solo appellate practice. While not a lawyer, this individual was very familiar with the legal industry. And he had a point — practicing exclusively in appellate law is relatively rare, at least in Missouri. But the times are changing. It is becoming more and more common to find lawyers who exclusively practice in appellate law. Why is this? And what does a freestanding appellate practice even look like?

More and more trial attorneys and institutional clients are recognizing the advantages of having a lawyer whose primary focus is on appellate matters handle their case on appeal. Put simply, a case on appeal is an entirely different creature from a case before a trial court. Handling an appeal requires a set of skills different from — but complementary to — the skills necessary for handling a case at trial. While all levels of litigation require legal research and writing, an appeal requires this on an even higher level. By their very nature, appellate lawyers are good at — and enjoy — the intense legal research and writing that every appeal demands. It is in their blood. And this skill and enthusiasm extends even as far as formatting the briefs for the appellate court to read. Most appellate courts have specific formatting requirements for briefs to be submitted to them, including the size and type of font that is acceptable to use. Appellate lawyers make it their business to know these details and how to best implement them.

The differences between trial and appellate practices extend likewise to oral argument. Oral argument on an appeal is very different from an opening statement or a closing argument before a jury at trial. While opening statements and closing arguments are mainly focused on persuading the factfinder to accept or reject a particular story as told by the evidence, oral argument before a panel of appellate judges is highly technical and focused on purely legal issues. I cannot even begin to recount the number of times I have seen trial lawyers — outstanding trial lawyers — appear before an appellate panel, declare, “May it please the court,” and then immediately begin what amounts to an emotional, fact-based closing argument suitable for a jury. This is the worst thing any lawyer can do before an appellate court when it comes to oral argument. Lawyers who regularly handle appeals know to avoid this and instead focus on purely legal issues. What’s more, a good appellate lawyer will anticipate the panel making interruptions to ask questions that may be totally unrelated to what the lawyer may have been saying at that particular point and will know how to pivot to answer the court’s questions. Far too often, I have seen experienced trial counsel get visibly and audibly annoyed upon being interrupted by a judge on an appellate panel asking an unrelated question and then refuse to give a straightforward answer to that question. No self-respecting appellate lawyer will make such a mistake.

A good appellate lawyer can also advise trial counsel and the client on whether it is worthwhile to pursue an appeal in the first place. Does it appear that the trial court made any errors? If so, are the errors preserved for review? And if the errors are preserved, what will the standard of review be and what will that mean in terms of calculating the likelihood of success? Even if there were errors, did they result in prejudice sufficient to warrant a new trial? Lawyers who regularly argue appeals can advise trial counsel on all of these matters as part of determining whether the client should appeal an adverse judgment.

But a lawyer with a freestanding appellate practice does far more than just write briefs and conduct oral arguments. Such a lawyer can also assist trial counsel at the trial level in a capacity called “embedded appellate counsel.” It is becoming increasingly common for trial lawyers and clients — particularly institutional clients — to bring in appellate counsel to assist at some point during the trial stage of the litigation. The type of assistance embedded appellate counsel can provide at the trial level can take on a variety of forms, but at the end of the day its primary purpose is to free up trial counsel to focus on developing the factual theory of the case, knowing that the technical, legal specifics will be handled by the appellate lawyer. If the case will involve complex motion practice — be it at the motion to dismiss or summary judgment stage — embedded appellate counsel can assist with the researching and drafting of such motions.

Embedded appellate counsel can also advise trial counsel on the particular venue’s rules on summary judgment to prevent inadvertently admitting or omitting an uncontroverted material fact. In both Missouri state and federal court, for example, a party denying an uncontroverted material fact must include with the denial a specific citation to an exhibit in the record; otherwise, the denial is invalid and amounts to an admission. During an actual trial, embedded appellate counsel assists trial counsel in making sure objections are properly preserved and that the record is fully developed. Embedded appellate counsel can also assist in drafting jury instructions and pre-submission and post-submission motions. All of this helps to free up trial counsel to develop the evidence and the facts in the light most favorable to the client.

As should be readily apparent, anybody hoping to have a successful freestanding appellate practice must develop a good relationship with the trial bar. A significant amount business will come from trial lawyers referring to the appellate practitioner cases they have handled at the trial level for possible appeal. And even in situations where an appellate practitioner has an institutional client that utilizes him or her as lead counsel on appeal or as embedded appellate counsel at trial, it is critical that the appellate practitioner develop a good working relationship with the trial lawyers the institutional client utilizes at the trial stage. This makes appellate practice truly unique.

As United States Supreme Court litigator Paul Clement has noted, many — if not most — appellate practitioners are generalists when it comes to substantive areas of law in which they practice. I include myself in that list. Appellate lawyers love researching and writing about the law, and there are few areas that we are not willing or eager to enter, even if it is our first time. By definition, we must be outstanding at legal research and writing no matter the subject matter.

Is it possible for a lawyer to have a freestanding appellate practice? Absolutely. I have been at it as a solo appellate lawyer for three-and-a-half years, and it has been the happiest, most fulfilling time of my entire legal career.

John Reeves is an appellate lawyer. After serving as an assistant Missouri attorney general for over six years, he entered private practice in 2015 and opened his own firm, Reeves Law, in St. Louis in 2019.